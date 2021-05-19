LEWISBURG — Republicans residing in the Lewisburg Area School District chose from among six candidates for school director.
Four nominees were unofficially decided by voters in 11 precincts. John Rowe (1,201), Mary Brouse (1,125), Lisa Clark (1,071) and Kristin Kraus (670) were the top vote-getters. Heather Haynos and Mary Ann Stanton finished out of the top four in the unofficial vote count. All candidates in the Republican primary cross filed.
Democrats residing in the Lewisburg Area School District chose school director candidates Kristin Kraus (994), Heather Haynos (978), Mary Ann Stanton (952) and Jamie Lyons (761) as their top four primary vote-getters. John Rowe, Lisa Clark and Mary Brouse finished out of the top four in the unofficial vote-count.
Rowe, Brouse, Clark and Stanton were incumbents while Lyons, Haynos and Kraus were challengers. Lyons ran solely as a Democrat and was the only candidate to not cross file.
