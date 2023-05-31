Wednesday, May 31
• National Senior Health and Fitness Day, 9 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, June 1
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Transitions of PA 35th annual Charity auction, 5 to 7 p.m., Evert Dining Hall, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
Friday, June 2
• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
Saturday, June 3
• Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shikellamy State Park Marina, Sunbury.
• Penn Valley Airport open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Penn Valley Airport, 100 Airport Road, Selinsgrove.
• Make a custom key chain, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Church Street, McEwensville. ($)
