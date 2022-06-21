MILTON — Seidel ‘Satch’ Shearer still has a paper pass — issued by the Army National Guard — which he needed in order to access his Front Street home after the floodwaters receded.
“Under a state of emergency, no one was allowed back in the area,” Shearer recalled. “They were patrolling the area, watching for looting, fires, whatever was taking place.”
The pass, signed at 6:30 p.m. and dated June 29, 1972, was needed in order to access the home during cleanup.
He recounted the preparations his family made leading up to the flooding.
“Before we left the house, we opened up all of the cellar windows,” Shearer recalled. “We opened up the back cellar door… to equalize the pressure at all points (of the house), not knowing where the water level was going to end up.”
He and his wife, Nancy, stayed with her parents — away from the floodwaters — during the storm.
“At first, it didn’t sound like it was going to be too awful bad,” Shearer said. “The more we listened, and the more we heard, it was kind of confusing.”
He noted that WMLP radio was the first entity to provide accurate floodwater projections.
“They seemed sure of what was going to happen,” Shearer said. “We decided we needed to prepare for the worst. We started moving everything from the basement, from the first floor, up to the second floor.
“We were lucky that we were young enough that we were physically able to get things moved, that were heavy.”
The Shearers were able to move a piano out of the basement, onto the first floor.
“We had 39 inches of water on the first floor,” he said. “The water had flipped the piano up on its back. It was destroyed. The whole house was just full of mud.”
When he first returned to the home after the waters receded, Shearer needed to use his shoulder to “ram the door open.”
To clean the mud out of the home, Shearer said he used a process that many in Milton employed.
“You take a hose into your house, turn it on, and use a snow shovel, or any shovel you had, to get out the mud,” he recalled. “The water pressure out of the hose was so weak you could hardly spray anything. For a couple of days, we just did what we could to pick up the pieces.”
Shearer will never forget the view of the streets as residents started to remove damaged items from their homes.
“As people were bringing the destroyed things out of their houses, and sitting them on the side of the street, all up and down Front Street, and all over town, was the sad part that struck me,” he said.
“All these items out on the street, they used backhoes to push all of the items to the next intersection,” Shearer continued. “Those intersections were piled, corner to corner, 12- to 14-feet high. Then, they would bring a dump truck into the intersection, and haul those things away.”
Shearer still becomes emotional thinking about those times, holding back tears as he recounts the memories.
“It was just, sad, the homes were destroyed, people’s lives were destroyed,” he said. “It was absolutely horrible. It took several years to really get back to where you say, normal.”
