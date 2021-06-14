Community Action Agency receiving $200,000
HARRISBURG — Programs that help to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options across the 23rd Senatorial District will receive a funding boost, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Grants are being administered by the PA Housing and Finance Agency through its PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE). PHARE was established by Act 105 of 2010 (the “PHARE Act”) to provide the mechanism by which certain allocated state or federal funds, as well as funds from other outside sources, would be used to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth. The state’s natural gas “Impact Tax” provides $5 million annually to the Marcellus Shale Fund, specifically to support PHARE and address the need for affordable housing in the counties, where producing unconventional gas wells are located.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will receive $200,000 for the Comprehensive Housing Program that reduces homelessness through prevent, diversion, rental assistance, case management and supportive services.
I-180 lane restrictions
TURBOTVILLE — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue in the coming week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
On Monday, June 14, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing traffic control devices along both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in preparation for the mill and resurfacing project between the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township and the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes the mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Eighth Street bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.
Bridge replacement begins Wednesday
NEW COLUMBIA — A bridge replacement project will begin Wednesday, June 16, along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
New Columbia Road will be closed between the intersection with Ridge Road and Millers Bottom Road while work begins on the removal of the existing bridge and installation of the new box culvert. Additional work will includes new pavement, new approaches and new guiderails.
A detour using Crossroads Drive, Treibley Road and New Columbia Road will be in place throughout the duration of the project.
Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work on the project is expected to be completed in early August, weather permitting.
Movie Night
POINT TOWNSHIP — Haven to Home Canine Rescue will hold a Movie Night Wednesday, June 16, at the Point Drive-In, 3601 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
Movies to be featured will be “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and “The Fox and the Hound.” The movies will be shown when it’s dark, and the concession stand will be open.
For more information on Haven to Home Canine Rescue, visit www.haventohome.org or call 570-884-5067.
Lycoming County sets Juneteenth Celebration
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming Tri-County NAACP of Williamsport and CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg will be holding a regional Juneteenth Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Brandon Park, Williamsport.
Juneteenth commemorates the day two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect when news of the end of the Civil War and the end of chattel slavery reached the farthest flung parts of the reunified nation, in Galveston, Texas, during the summer of 1865. It is intended to be a day of joy, celebration, and a recommitment to the values of freedom and building a good community for all.
The event in Williamsport will begin with a 9 a.m. prayer at a cemetery on Freedom Road, where 10 fallen soldiers are buried. A peace walk will then move to Brandon Park.
The event in the park will include a prayer and the singing of the Black National Anthem, followed by greetings from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.
The keynote speech, by culinary historian Adrian Miller of Colorado, will be held at 11:30.
The remainder of the event will feature poems, the spoken word, dancing and open mic opportunities. Food trucks, art exhibits and informational displays will be included. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic, provided by River Valley Health and Dental, will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
In addition to the CommUnity Zone and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, other organizational partners include the TLC (Transitional Living Centers), the Williamsport YWCA, the James V. Brown Library, the Lycoming United Way, the Bloomsburg Coalition for Social Equity, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council.
For more information about the event, visit the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP website, call or text 570-360-9250, or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.