Wednesday, Sept. 14
Girls soccer
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Mifflinburg at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 2:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove and Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville (at Frosty Valley G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Boys soccer
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Lewisburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery (at White Deer G.C.), 2 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport (at Williamsport C.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
High school football
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Field hockey
East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
