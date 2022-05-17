Alumni renunion canceled
TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville High School Alumni Banquet will not be held in June, as planned.
For more information contact alumni president Nancy Mingle at 570-649-5884.
Bingo to benefit WinterFest
MILTON — Lottery ticket bingo, to benefit the Milton WinterFest Committee, will be held Friday, May 20, at D&S Event Center, Carpenter Road, Milton. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 6.
To purchase advance tickets, call 570-713-5473 or stop by Cuts by Kristy, 16, Broadway, Milton.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Take-out dinner
MONTGOMERY — A roast beef take-out dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include roast beef, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and butter, cranberry relish, lettuce with bacon dressing and pineapple upside down cake.
Advance reservations are recommended by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
Cornhole tournament
KRATZERVILLE — The Charles Jordan Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Kratzerville Fire Company Little League Fields, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove.
Proceeds will benefit the fire department’s fire police unit. The tournament is being held in memory of Jordan, a fire police officer who died of COVID-19, at age 53.
For more information or to register, contact Steve Herrold, of Packer Island Cornhole, at 570-452-9157.
Book sale
MIFFLINBURG — A book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Yard sale items will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the library and be used for materials, programs and services.
Senior Health Day
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness Department will be holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 25, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Activities will include visits with vendors, free health screenings, and a variety of instructor-led activities.
Highlighted activities will include: Pickleball available during the entire event; a Silver Sneakers demonstration at 10 a.m.; and golf simulator demonstrations during the entire event.
More information about the event is available by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Bike helmet give away
LEWISBURG — A free bike helmet give away, for children 12 and under, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Participants will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.
For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Quilt Guild to meet
PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The meeting will feature guest lecturer Timna Tarr and her Stitched Mosaic technique for creating photorealistic quilts.
Exchange Pool scheduled to open June 4
EXCHANGE — Northern Montour Recreation Association has announced the Exchange Pool is tentatively scheduled to open June 4.
The pool, located at 1373 Whitehall Road, will be open from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
For information on purchasing a season pass, call 570-490-2868. Membership applications can be printed from the pool’s Facebook page.
Kiwanis announce fundraiser
MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg will be holding its annual Blueberry fundraiser in July.
A 10-pound box of berries can be purchased by calling or texting 570-847-3996, or by emailing. Order forms can be acquired and dropped off at State Farm Insurance office on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg.
Berries will be available for pickup by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Wehr’s Beverage, Route 45/Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
All money raised from the sale is used to support local programming for children.
Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month at the Carriage Corner restaurant, Mifflinburg. Guests are welcome to attend.
