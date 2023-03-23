It seems strange now but the first time I met John Huckaby wasn't at a wrestling tournament or a dual meet. It was a Sunday night gathering of football coaches from the Central Susquehanna Conference for their annual postseason selection of their all-star squads. Huck and I somehow ended up being the vote tabulators that night.
I don't remember the exact year that happened, but Huck was at least halfway into his hall of fame writing career, and I was a couple of assignments into my time as a stringer. I'd read Huck's work since I moved to the area in 1979 and was in awe of it, especially his wrestling coverage.
That night I bought Huck a beer - maybe two, or three - and we came up with a list of CSC standouts and a friendship was born. For the next 25-plus years we shared hard press row seats, slogged through endless typing of agate, conducted joint interviews, and told stories. Well, Huck told the stories; I simply listened to his memories of exciting dual meets, big bouts, and national tournaments. Telling those stories under his byline made him a hall of famer.
A list of the National Wrestling Media Association's journalist of the year award from 1992 through the present is a who's who of wrestling writers from Doug McDonald to Rod Frisco to Tom Housenick. Only one guy was recognized twice in that span: John Huckaby in 1995 and 2010. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.
Huck passed away this week and anyone who knew him wasn't surprised that he didn't want services to mark the end of his life. It's probably just as well he didn't because locating a venue in the valley that could accommodate all the folks that would want to say a final goodbye would present a big challenge.
That the two of us would become friends might have seemed unlikely: Huck's politics leaned to the left, mine tilted to the right; he was an Atlanta Braves fan and my New York Yankees had inflicted a huge amount of pain on Braves faithful in 1996 and 1999 with World Series wins.
We never talked about politics, a tacit agreement to ignore that part of our lives was enough. The Braves-Yankees rivalry? We largely skipped past that mostly one-sided struggle though I'd occasionally remind him in an email which team held the upper hand. Huck would snarl back that his beloved Braves would eventually have an answer for the Bombers.
Mostly we spent time covering wrestling every winter. Whether it was a Tuesday night dual meet at Warrior Run or another district tournament at Williamsport or a state tournament in Hershey, Huck and I usually ended up sitting next to each other. He'd start telling stories. Using what one friend described as "an incredible capacity for wrestling knowledge", Huck entertained many of us on press row. Sadly, the stories are gone now. Rest easy, Huck.
