Actor Joel Grey is 91. Actor Louise Lasser is 84. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 76. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 73. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 66. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 62. Country singer Steve Azar is 59. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 57. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 54. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 53. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 52. Rapper David Banner is 49. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 49. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 44. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 39. Singer Joss Stone is 36. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 31.

