Community Giving Foundation
BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced that Christine Orlando will serve in the development role of director of Philanthropy, effective July 1.
Orlando has been with the Foundation since 2009, and has held roles in communication, development and grant making. She most recently served as senior program officer, where she implemented and facilitated the grant making, Youth in Philanthropy, nonprofit leadership series, and scholarship programs.
She received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management and Master of Business Administration degrees from Bloomsburg University. She lives in Bloomsburg with her husband, Adam, and two sons, Nico and Isaac.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Roy Beck has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for April.
Beck serves as the district maintenance repairman. In that capacity he is responsible for the daily maintenance of the district office building and outside areas as well as various satellite office buildings.
In addition to his regular duties, Roy reports to work during off hours and holidays to maintain the outside of the building during winter weather.
Beck is a seven-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife Barb. They have two children, Stephanie and Samantha. In his spare time, Beck enjoys playing golf and bowling.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University has named Laurie Carter as the dean of the School of the Arts and School of Humanities.
Carter comes to Susquehanna from Hampton University, Virginia, where she serves as the Mellon Foundation endowed chair of the Department of English and Foreign Languages. She will join Susquehanna University on July 1.
A first-generation college graduate, Carter was also considered a nontraditional student when she enrolled in college after spending six years in the U.S. Army. Carter went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in languages and literatures from Austin Peay State University, Tennessee. She received her doctorate in literature and criticism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
