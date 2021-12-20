Mansfield announces president’s, dean’s lists
MANSFIELD — One-hundred-eleven students have been named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Benjamin Chambers, Mifflinburg
• Emma Criswell, New Columbia
• Scott Rheam, Lewisburg
Three-hundred-forty-eight student’s have been named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall semester. To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students made the list:
• Breanna Gardner, Montgomery
• Karlie Grose, Turbotville
• Isaac Ilgen, Mifflinburg
• Cheyenne Knouse, Montgomery
• Matthew Knowles, Ranshaw
• Harrison Ledda, Lewisburg
• Rylie Mong, Watsontown
• Lauren Watson, Watsontown
Susquehanna students earn Gilman Awards
SELINSGROVE — Five Susquehanna University students were awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, enabling them to study in Cyprus, England, Ireland and Spain.
Susquehanna’s Gilman scholars are:
• Jurnee Coker, Class of 2023, a psychology major with a minor in Africana studies from Danbury, Conn., will study psychological sciences and culture at the University of Cyprus.
• Chelsey Forrester, Class of 2023, a psychology major with a minor in sociology from Shippensburg, will study psychology at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.
• Gracie Orosco, Class of 2023, a strategic communications-public relations major with minors in professional sales and marketing from Ringtown, will study Irish studies and business at the National University of Ireland Galway.
• Michael Plawecki, Class of 2023, a finance major from Exton, will participate in Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business London Program.
• Abigail Reist, Class of 2023, a marketing major with minors in professional sales and legal studies from Jackson, N.J., will study Spanish language and culture in Barcelona, Spain, via Barcelona Study Abroad Experience.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables eligible U.S. students to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
‘Girl Power’ career program launched
WILLIAMSPORT — Registration for “Girl Power,” a career program for girls in grade 9, will be open through mid-January.
The program begins Monday, Jan 24 and is offered by Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT). It concludes Sunday, April 24. Registration is open through Sunday, Jan. 16 at www.pct.edu/girl-power. Call K-12 Outreach at Penn College at 570-320-8003 for more information.
Participants will gather twice a month: during a Monday evening virtual session and a Sunday afternoon on-campus event, to develop leadership skills, learn time-management strategies, strengthen oral communication skills, network with like-minded girls from other area schools, and explore diverse career options in architecture, automotive, manufacturing and more.
“At Penn College, we believe it is important to show girls that it is possible to break the mold,” said Tanya Berfield, director of K-12 Outreach. “Stereotypes related to career opportunities are meant to be challenged, and by doing so, they have more career options, potential for a higher salary, and job satisfaction.”
Sponsors include the JEM Group, Caliber Collision, The RPM Foundation and Gemini/KB Systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.