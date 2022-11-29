Thursday, Dec. 1
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Holiday Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m. Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Friday, Dec. 2
• Kids’ Night at the Museum, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg.
• Christmas tree lighting, 7 p.m., Lincoln Park, Front Street, Milton.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• Christmas bazaar, cookie walk, soup and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emmanuel UCC Church, New Berlin.
• Santa house open, 9 a.m. to noon, Broadway, Milton.
• Drive-thru breakfast with St. Nicholas, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Reindeer Letter Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• STEM@LCM with BU Chemical Engineering, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg.
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Sunday, Dec. 4
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• “A Nostalgic Christmas,” presented by the Milton Area Community Band, 6 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Monday, Dec. 5
• Meet Libby the Library Reading App, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Tuesday, Dec. 6
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• SUN Area Dairy Princess visits Preschool Storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Meet Libby the Library Reading App, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773
• Talk with the Doc, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital main entrance conference rooms. Dr. Gerard Cush will speak about bunions. 570-768-3200 or www.Evanhospital.com/calendar. (R)
• Eagle Grange holiday dinner and program, 6 p.m., Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. Featuring a chalk artist and Community Citizen Award presentation. 717-921-1957.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
• Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Tribute, 12:45 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
Thursday, Dec. 8
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs.
• Christkindl Market opens, 4:30 to p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg.
