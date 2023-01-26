Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at
Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at
Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at
Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at
Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Shamokin, 5 p.m.
Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Nanticoke at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Girls swimming
Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.
Lewisburg and Athens at Towanda, 11 a.m.
Coed bowling
Shikellamy at
Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Loyola, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Loyola at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
College wrestling
LIU at Bucknell, 11 a.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
College wrestling
Bucknell at Army, TBA
Monday, Jan. 30
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys basketball
Montoursville at
Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at
Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at
Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.