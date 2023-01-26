Thursday, Jan. 26

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at

Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at

Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at

Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Shamokin, 5 p.m.

Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Nanticoke at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Girls swimming

Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.

Lewisburg and Athens at Towanda, 11 a.m.

Coed bowling

Shikellamy at

Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Loyola, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Loyola at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

College wrestling

LIU at Bucknell, 11 a.m.

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

College wrestling

Bucknell at Army, TBA

Monday, Jan. 30

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boys basketball

Montoursville at

Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at

Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at

Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.