Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: O’Reilly 150
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco 250
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4 p.m., USA; race, 8 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Quaker State 400
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 7 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: British Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit (road course, 3.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 10 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Chevrolet Grand Prix
Track: Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC
