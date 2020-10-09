NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 3141; 2. Kevin Harvick, 3121; 3. Chase Elliott, 3097; 4. Brad Keselowski, 3094; 5. Martin Truex, 3085; 6. Alex Bowman, 3075; 7. Joey Logano, 3074; 8. Kyle Busch, 3053; 9. Austin Dillon, 3053; 10. Kurt Busch, 3048; 11. Clint Bowyer, 3036; 12. Aric Almirola, 3026.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 2148; 2. Austin Cindric, 2114; 3. Noah Gragson, 2111; 4. Justin Haley, 2108; 5. Brandon Jones, 2098; 6. Ryan Sieg, 2091; 7. Justin Allgaier, 2083; 8. Ross Chastain, 2071; 9. Harrison Burton, 2064; 10. Brandon Brown, 2052; 11. Riley Herbst, 2035; 12. Michael Annett, 2033.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 3028; 2. Sheldon Creed, 3028; 3. Zane Smith, 3022; 4. Grant Enfinger, 3019; 5. Brett Moffitt, 3016; 6. Ben Rhodes, 3014; 7. Matt Crafton, 3009; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 3003; 9. Christian Eckes, 2096; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2072.
