Etheljean G. Shiver
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 13, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, where the funeral will follow at noon.
Albert P. Hess
Visitation is from 10 a.m to noon Friday, April 22, at the John H. Shaw II Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg, with a closing Masonic ceremony. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., at Montandon American Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.