PennDOT District 3
MONTOURSVILLE — Shelly Bower has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2021.
Bower’s responsibilities include managing the district executive’s (DE) office, which include maintaining calendars, coordinating responses to customer concerns, and ensuring the DE has required information for upcoming meetings.
Bower and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. She also has a stepson, Kyle. She enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri.
PPL Electric Utilities
ALLENTOWN — PPL Corporation, its employees and retirees raised more than $5 million – a record-breaking amount – during the company’s annual United Way campaign.
The campaign supports United Way agencies across central and eastern Pennsylvania and in New York City, where PPL’s Safari Energy subsidiary is headquartered.
Urgent Care of Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Urgent Care of Evangelical, located at West Branch Medical Center, 7095 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, has expanded its hours of service.
Urgent Care is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Urgent care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and cost savings.
Urgent Care of Evangelical is certified by the Urgent Care Association of America.
Transitions of PA names health systems training specialist
LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA recently picked Heather L. Shnyder to serve as its health systems training specialist.
In the new role, Shnyder will coordinate the agency’s medical advocacy program to health care providers in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties. It will include implementing violence prevention strategies among healthcare providers and in healthcare locations.
Shnyder will also support efforts between the victim services and healthcare communities to improve providers’ response to domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Providing technical assistance to medical professionals and advocate for systems change will also be part of the job.
Shnyder has been with Transitions of PA since October 2001. She has written several children’s books for prevention and education awareness programs and created five school curricula, four with videos.
A recipient of the “Governor’s Victim Services Pathfinder Award” for work with victims of crimes, Shnyder now focuses on bringing education, awareness, and understanding to sex trafficking in Pennsylvania. She recently completed a classroom-based program for students on the topic, used in several districts throughout the region.
Shnyder is recognized in the commonwealth as an expert witness for sexual assault trials, a trained Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Suicide Gatekeeper Instructor. She is also an accredited facilitator for “Care for Kids,” “Parents In The Know: Engaging Parents in Child Sexual Abuse Prevention program,” “Strengthening Families,” “Adults and Children Together (ACT) Raising Safe Kids” programs, and “Preventing Sexual Harassment at Work.”
Snyder is a state-approved Mandated Reporter for Suspected Child Abuse trainer and earned a Human Trafficking 101 Training certification from Polaris. In February, Snyder completed her professional certification in Human Trafficking Prevention and Intervention from Florida State University and is the primary contact for human trafficking training and outreach presentations for Transitions.
For additional information about services provided by Transitions of PA, visit www.transitionsofpa.org, visit Facebook, Transitions of PA or call 570-523-1134.
