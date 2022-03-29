Author Judith Guest is 86. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 79. Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 77. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 75. Actor Bud Cort is 74. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 67. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 67. Actor Marina Sirtis is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert is 65. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 63. Comedian-actor Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 58. Actor Annabella Sciorra is 58. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 55. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor Lucy Lawless is 54. Country singer Brady Seals is 53. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 46. Actor Chris D’Elia is 42. R&B singer PJ Morton is 41. Actor Megan Hilty is 41. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 34.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Charles M. Budman Jr.
- Rodriguez giving 'Haircuts for Hunter'
- Nancy B. Hanson
- Gregory J. Snyder
- Paul E. Rearick
- Chester L. Arthur
- Firefighters battling tractor trailer fire at 'mass casualty incident' on I-81
- Landmark business launches Go Fund Me campaign
- Allegations of sex assault filed against student
- Merck Cherokee Plant to close
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.