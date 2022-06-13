Marilyn Monroe portrayer to visit museum
WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting Meg Geffken, portraying Marilyn Monroe, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in the Taber’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, Monroe rose through Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Geffken is known for her portrayals of notable women including Eleanor Roosevelt, Abigail Geisinger, Amelia Earhart, Clara Barton and Queen Victoria. She recently portrayed Beatrix Potter, writer and illustrator of a series of children’s books including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
Senior center slates programs
SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Senior Center, located at 8 N. Water St., has announced two upcoming programs.
A CarFit program will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. The Highway Safety Network of PA will help drivers check the safety features of their car and make sure they know how to adjust mirrors, seats and seat belt to drive safely.
George Dillman, of PA Banking and Securities, will present the topic “Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23.
CSVT to open for public event
MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will open a portion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project to the public for a one-time event prior to its anticipated opening to traffic in July.
From 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, the public will be permitted to walk and bicycle along a section of the new roadway and river bridge, to get a close-up look at this unique project. No vehicles will be permitted within the walking/biking area.
The entrance and exit for the event will be at the new interchange at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County. Flaggers will be directing traffic and assisting with parking. The parking area is approximately a half mile from the river bridge. Anticipate a moderate walking/biking distance.
There will be approximately 3.5 miles of roadway open to the public to walk and bicycle.
The public will be required to sign a waiver when entering the project area. The waiver will be available to review and sign prior to the event at www.csvt.com and copies will be available at a sign in table during the event.
