Actor Jack Nicholson is 85. Singer Mel Carter is 83. Author Janet Evanovich is 79. Country singer Cleve Francis is 77. Movie director John Waters is 76. Singer Peter Frampton is 72. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 71. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 68. Actor Ryan Stiles is 63. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 63. Comedian and entertainment executive Byron Allen is 61. Actor Chris Makepeace is 58. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 56. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 56. Actor Sheryl Lee is 55. Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 55. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 55. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 51. Actor Eric Mabius is 51. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 51. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 48. Rock singer-musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) is 43. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 42. Actor Cassidy Freeman is 40. Actor Michelle Ryan is 38. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 37. Actor Amber Heard is 36. Singer-songwriter BC Jean (Alexander Jean) is 35. Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 33. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 32.
Celebrity birthdays
Kevin Mertz
