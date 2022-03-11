NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 113; 2. Martin Truex, 107; 3. Joey Logano, 104; 4. Austin Cindric, 103; 5. Kyle Busch, 102; 6. Aric Almirola, 97; 7. Chase Elliott, 88; 8. Alex Bowman, 80; 9. Austin Dillon, 78; 10. Bubba Wallace, 78; 11. Kurt Busch, 77; 12. Brad Keselowski, 77; 13. Ryan Blaney, 75; 14. Chase Briscoe, 74; 15. Erik Jones, 74; 16. Kevin Harvick, 69.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 144; 2. Ty Gibbs, 127; 3. AJ Allmendinger, 123; 4. Justin Allgaier, 120; 5. Josh Berry, 108; 6. Daniel Hemric, 103; 7. Riley Herbst, 94; 8. Anthony Alfredo, 82; 9. Sam Mayer, 80; 10. Austin Hill, 74; 11. Ryan Sieg, 72; 12. Brandon Jones, 70.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 87; 2. Tanner Gray, 82; 3. Ty Majeski, 72; 4. Ben Rhodes, 70; 5. Stewart Friesen, 65; 6. Matt DiBenedetto, 58; 7. Carson Hocevar, 58; 8. Austin Self, 57; 9. Matt Crafton, 55; 10. John Hunter Nemecheck, 55.
