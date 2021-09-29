LEWISBURG — Tiffany Delp of Muncy, an Evangelical Community Hospital Emergency Department nursing coordinator, had a physical exam shortly after reaching age 40.
"I went for a routine physical," Delp said. "Everything was good. All my blood work was good."
Her doctor recommended a mammogram, as Delp had just passed the age milestone when screening becomes a more regular occurrence.
But something wasn't quite right when the results came back and more images were needed. When additional results were looked over, there was some concern.
"They said there was a spot on my right breast that they were concerned about," Delp said. "I ended up going for a biopsy with Dr. (John) Turner."
It came as a shock, but biopsy results indicated Delp had "triple negative breast cancer Stage 2."
"It is actually one of the worst kinds," Delp said. "Cancers usually feed off of (specific hormones). But mine wasn't feeding off of any of that. It wasn't hormonal and they didn't really know what it was feeding off of."
Though well-informed about a variety of diseases and conditions, Delp said she had little idea of how many cancers there could be. Little is known about why a person may get such a cancer.
Delp said physicians decided to "throw the kitchen sink" at the disease. Being relatively young, only 40 at the time, was helpful.
"I went through six months of chemo(therapy)," Delp said. "I had surgery. I had a lumpectomy."
The temptation to undergo a radical mastectomy, Delp said, loomed large at first.
"When they first said you have breast cancer, I said take 'em off," Delp remembered. "I don't want 'em. I'm too young for all this. I have the kids. I'm married. I just want to be healthy."
But Delp recalled that the best treatment a person can choose is based on the kind of cancer a person has.
In her case, a lumpectomy was best. The procedure removes malignant tissue plus some around it, but preserves the shape and sensation of the breast.
Starting in September 2020, there was also six weeks of radiation and a longer stretch of other treatment concluding in August.
"I tried to work through the chemo(therapy)," Delp said. "I ended up being able to work for about a month through it, but that was about it."
Exhaustion from chemotherapy was greater due to the nature of her cancer and Delp's need for some of the strongest drugs available. The medical teams also biopsied the lymph nodes and noted the treatment was effective in a small amount of cancer there.
"I thank God I turned 40 when I did," Delp said. "Because if it had gone on much longer with the (cancer) I had, I might not be sitting here."
Delp noted she had no family history of cancer, had good health habits and did not smoke or drink. However, she had experienced generally "not feeling well" often in the year before. Nothing was confirmed, but the nagging feeling lingered.
"If your gut instinct is telling you there is something wrong, just keep pushing forward," Delp said. "Keep getting checked out until you figure out what is wrong."
Delp said mammograms were recommended annually once the age of 40 is reached. More regular mammograms may be recommended for younger women if certain other medical problems exist or there is a family history of breast cancer
Married, Delp has a son age 15 and a daughter age 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.