The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 89. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 86. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 78. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 77. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 76. Actor Patrick Duffy is 73. Actor Kurt Russell is 71. Country singer Susie Allanson is 70. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 68. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 67. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 67. Actor Gary Sinise is 67. Actor Christian Clemenson is 64. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 63. Actor Arye Gross is 62. Actor Vicki Lewis is 62. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 61. Writer-director Rob Sitch is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 58. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 55. Rock musician Van Conner (Screaming Trees) is 55. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 54. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 53. Rock musician Melissa Auf der Maur is 50. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 50. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 49. Actor Amelia Heinle is 49. Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 49. Actor Marisa Coughlan is 48. Actor Natalie Zea is 47. Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is 47. Actor Brittany Daniel is 46. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 45. Country musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) is 44. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 41. TV personality Rob Kardashian (TV: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 35. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 32. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett is 30. Actor John Boyega is 30. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 25. Actor Flynn Morrison is 17.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors'
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed rate hike
- AP source: Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to $162 million, six-year contract
- US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds
- Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4
- St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
- Curry injures left foot in Warriors blowout loss to Celtics
- Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79
Most Popular
Articles
- Second fatality confirmed in crash which claimed Reynolds
- 'No threat to public' after couple found dead in home
- State hospital death under investigation
- Risso arraigned on multiple counts
- Barry S. Snyder
- Milton teachers ink new contract
- Five area wrestlers earn spots in quarterfinals at PIAA Championships
- Dady approved as Mifflinburg superintendent
- Country Cupboard equipment auction underway
- Main Street Monday: Retrah ready for retail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.