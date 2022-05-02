Monday, May 2
Boys baseball
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Juniata at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Girls softball
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Boys Baseball
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and Field
Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, TBD
Mifflinburg at Purple and White Invitational at Shamokin, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
