Actor Keith Baxter is 89. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 86. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 80. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Singer Tommy James is 75. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 72. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 72. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Leslie Jordan is 67. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 67. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64. Actor Eve Plumb is 64. Rock musician Phil King is 62. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 59. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 54. Actor Paul Adelstein is 53. Actor Uma Thurman is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 52. Rapper Master P is 52. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 51. Country singer James Bonamy is 50. Gospel/R&B singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 50. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Actor Tyler Labine is 44. Actor Megan Boone is 39. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 38. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 34. Pop singer Foxes is 33. Actor Grace Kaufman is 20.
