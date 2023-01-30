In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.
In 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.
Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 1:48 am
