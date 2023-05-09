Tuesday, May 9
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. Author Hillary Hauck will speak. dmarvin14@msn.nete.
Wednesday, May 10• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Maintaining Balance and Preventing Falls, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• National Mental Health Awareness Month program, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Anthony Ragusea.
• Stretch Your Grocery Dollars presentation, 11 a.m. to noon, Family Practice Center, 21 Susquehanna Valley mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
• Free varicose and spider vein screen, 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, May 11• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” 10 a.m. to noon, Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. 570-495-2384. (R)
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Friday, May 12• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Book and bake sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, May 13• Women’s Health Screen, 7 to 11 a.m., OB/GYN of Evangelical, 3 Hospital Drive, Suite 312, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Scouting for Deals craft vendor and food truck event, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Canal Park, Veteran’s memorial Drive, Pine Grove. https://fb.me/e/1VoEyzfrj.
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• 4 Paws Sake Dog Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown Avenue Park, Milton. Dog blessing at noon. www.facebook.coom/4PawsSakePA/.
• Baked ham loaf dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown. ($)
Monday, May 15• School’s (Almost) Out Celebration, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Pennsylvania Soil, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Drive, Northumberland. An affiliate of the League of Women Voeters of PA. Mary Zimmerman will present “Suffrage to Voting — the Birth of the League of Women Voters.”
Tuesday, May 16• Skin Cancer Screen, 1 to 4:15 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• UPMC Renew You Ladies Night Out, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Chamberlin Iron Front Building, 434 Market St., Lewisburg. Dr. Natasha Alligood-Percoco will lead a discussion on the menstruation cycle. For women age 18 to 54. KurtzKL2@UPMC.edu or 814-274-5550. (R)
