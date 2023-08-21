Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 84. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 82. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 78. Actor Patty McCormack is 78. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 76. Actor Loretta Devine is 74. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 72. Singer Glenn Hughes is 71. Actor Kim Cattrall is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 64. Actor Cleo King is 61. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 56. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 53. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is 53. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 52. Actor Alicia Witt is 48. Singer Kelis is 44. TV personality Brody Jenner is 40. Singer Melissa Schuman is 39. Retired Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 37. Actor Carlos Pratts is 37. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 37. Actor Cody Kasch is 36. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 35. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 34. Actor RJ Mitte is 31. Actor Maxim Knight is 24.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.