LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Violinist Nicola Benedetti will be featured.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) is one of Scotland’s National Performing Companies. Formed in 1974 and core funded by the Scottish Government, the SCO aims to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to hear great music by touring the length and breadth of Scotland, appearing regularly at major national and international festivals including the Edinburgh International Festival and the BBC Proms, and by touring internationally as proud ambassadors for Scottish cultural excellence.
At the Weis Center, they will perform: Anna Clyne’s “Stride;” Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, “Scottish.”
At the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Maxim Emelyanychev follows in the footsteps of just five previous Principal Conductors in the Orchestra’s 48-year history; Roderick Brydon (1974-1983), Jukka-Pekka Saraste (1987-1991), Ivor Bolton (1994-1996), Joseph Swensen (1996-2005) and Robin Ticciati (2009-2018).
Emelyanychev received his music education in his home city Nizhny Novgorod. Shortly after his conducting debut at the age of 12, Emelyanychev was invited to conduct by several of the international baroque and symphonic orchestras in Russia.
Born in the Scottish town of Irvine, of Italian heritage, Benedetti began violin lessons at the age of 4 with Brenda Smith. In 1997, she entered the Yehudi Menuhin School where she studied with Natasha Boyarskaya. Upon leaving, she continued her studies with Maciej Rakowski and then Pavel Vernikov. In 2004, she won “BBC Young Musician,” launching her career as an international concert violinist.
Winner of the GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo in 2020, as well as Best Female Artist at both 2012 and 2013 Classical BRIT Awards, Benedetti records exclusively for Decca (Universal Music).
She was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours list, awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music in 2017, the youngest ever recipient, and was appointed as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013 in recognition of her international music career and work with musical charities throughout the United Kingdom.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.