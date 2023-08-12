Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Natalie Sponenberg, 31, of Shamokin and Ivette Ocacio-Rodriguez, 41, of Shamokin.
• Bryce Fiamoncini, 27, of Mount Carmel Township, and Sydney Casey, 27, of Mount Carmel Township.
• Michael Gordon, 50, of Sunbury, and Maryann Perles, 53, of Sunbury.
• Michael Faust, 23, of Shamokin, and Shyanna Colross, 21, of Shamokin.
• Vanessa Oleo, 38, of Sunbury, and Wilfredo Rodriguez, 38, of New York, N.Y.
• Salvatore Diluzio, 32, of Mount Carmel, and Bethany Lightstone, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Casandra Scharrer, 34, of Washington Township, and Heath Drumheller, 34, of Washington Township.
• Nicole Berezovske, 41, of Mount Carmel, and Kristen Lukoskie, 49, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Kathi L. Venios, Thomas S. Venios and Richard T. Gold Sr. Residential and Real Estate Protector Trust to Larry H. Martin, propertyin Lewis Township <$1.
• Patrick D. Pulsifer by agent and Tammy D. Pulsifer agent and individually to Patrick D. and Tammy D. Pulsifer Primary Residence Protector Turst, Patrick D. Pulsizer trustee and Tammy D. Pulsizer trustee, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Kevin A. Mclaren and Ashley Renee Mclaren to Brandon Dent and Desiree Dyer, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Ronald E. Keiser and Lisa R. Keiser to Dale A. Raup Jr. and Melissa A. Raup, property in Delaware Township, $69,175.
• Edward E. McCormick Jr. and Mary Lou McCormick to McCormick Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Edward E. McCormick trustee and Mary L. McCormick trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Thelma A. Lloyd and Gerald L. Lloyd Sr. to M3 Rentals LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Phyllis J. Milheim estate, Amy J. Stavely individually and administrator, ZBrenda L. Werner and Alvin L. Milheim to Alvin L. Milheim, property in Lewis Township, $200,000.
• Dorcas H. Bomberger to James D. Kauffman and Karen M. Kauffman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Bieber Family Irrevocable Trust, Bieber Family Grantor Trust and Edward Isenberg trustee to Leroy H. Bieber Jr. and Janice B. Bieber, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Rick Kabonick estate and Melinda Sherwood administrator to Melinda Sherwood and Francis Race, property in Coal Township, $57,443.
• Dennis Bingaman to James C. Petrucci and Janet M. Petrucci, property in Shamokin Township, $100,000.
• Henry Brokaw Trust and Emily Brokaw trustee to Raups Run LLC, property in Point Township, $1.
• Andrew R. Tasker Paul to Michael L. Royer, property in Zerbe Township, $5,000.
• Michael R. Wida Jr. and Lesa M. Wida to Michael R. Wida Jr., property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Carol A. Michael to Wendy L. Bartholomew, property in Zerbe TOwnship, $75,000.
• Michael J. Kisner and Mindy N. Kisner to Holly Ann Vega and Gamalier Vega, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Charles L. Miller and Leslea J. Miller to Charles L. Miller, Leslea J. Miller and Melissa L. Bennage, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• John G. Sabotchick individually and agent and Mary Sabotchick agent to John G. Sabotchick, property in Coal Township, $1.
• N. Kenneth Dries and Mary Joann Dries to Michael J. Kisner and Mindy N. Kisner, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Joel Michael Varndell to Daniel S. Hayes, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Douglas R. Shadle and Sharon V. Shadle to Douglas R. Shadle and Sharon Shadle Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• George D. King and Samantha M. King to Joseph A. Zeager and Holly M. Cardell, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Ricci E. Bonetti, Glenda M. Bonetti and Christopher G. Dougherty to Ricci E. Bonetti, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jane M. Graham and Andrew C. Graham to Caitlyn Elizabeth Persing and Andrew Taylor Okeefe, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Backwoods Homestead LLC to Michelle A. Buck, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Bell Services LLC to Aleksander Bujaj, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Stephanie L. Mull to Collin Klinger, property in Coal Township, $142,000.
• Keith A. Nagy and Tanya A. Nagy to Zachary Janovich, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Larry B. Minot estate and Twila Faust executrix to Nickolas W. Auman and Oriana M. Auman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Joseph Drost and Maryann Drost to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Coal Township, $13,000.
• Heather Ann Elliott, Heather Ann Hill and Ambrose P. Hill to Nicholas Steffanick and Stephanie D. Evans, property in Upper Augusta Township, $118,400.
• Joshua J. Walter and Stephanie Lynn Walter to John Fox, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• Bonita Polomski to Maria D. Bebenek and Rodney Bebenek, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Bonita Ann Polomski to Bonnie G. Polomski and Maria D. Bebenek, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Paul L. Hummel estate and Sharon Sebasovich executrix to Sharon Sebasovich, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Thomas E. Bielski and Julie A. Bielski to Tanya R. Rupp, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Frances A. Baker to Nicholas D. Baker, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
