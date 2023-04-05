Filmmaker Roger Corman is 97. Country singer Tommy Cash is 83. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 82. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 81. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 80. Actor Jane Asher is 77. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 73. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 71. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 69. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 59. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 57. Musician Paula Cole is 55. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 52. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 52. Country singer Pat Green is 51. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 50. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 48. Actor Sterling K. Brown (Film’s “Black Panther,” TV’s “This Is Us”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 42. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 41. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 34.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.