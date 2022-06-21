MILTON — “High strung and nervous.” Those are the words Joan Catherman uses to describe the mood around what’s now known as The Standard-Journal newspaper as Hurricane Agnes was bearing down on the Susquehanna River Valley.
Catherman started working at the newspaper in 1967.
“I was hired to be an artist,” she said. “There wasn’t enough artwork needed here to take up my time. I was put in the advertising department.”
Although she briefly worked for the sister paper — the Union County Journal — she soon returned to the Milton newspaper.
“I can’t remember ever having a bad day here,” Catherman said. “As June ‘72 came, everybody was very high strung and nervous. We knew what was coming.”
Staff members at the newspaper were watching the weather as Hurricane Agnes moved along the East Coast.
“We had had bad reports about weather many times, but it was never that bad,” Catherman said. “But we all knew this was it.”
In anticipation of the high water, newspaper employees started moving items from the first to second floor of The Standard-Journal building.
“The upstairs was dirty,” Catherman noted. “We all had to come in and clean... I hate cleaning, but I did it.”
She also noted paper being stored in basement for printing purposes. In order to remove the paper from the basement, holes had to be cut in the floor using chainsaws.
“We were nervous about them using the chainsaws.
“We got some of it out, but the majority of it got ruined,” Catherman said.
A small print shop, as well as old linotype machinery which was stored in the basement was also ruined by the flooding.
She said it took a relatively limited amount of time to get the newspaper back in order after the floodwaters receded. Printing operations resumed in about one week.
While cleaning up from the flood, Catherman said subscribers were anxious to receive their newspapers detailing the historic event.
“Our customers were yelling ‘we want our papers,’” she said.
For some staff members, she said it was hard working to clean up the newspaper building, report on the disaster and to keep their own lives in order.
“So many of our friends were flooded out of their homes,” Catherman said. “It was a tough time, but we made it through it.”
Among her memories of the flood, Catherman particularly remembers Editor Charlie Johnson being photographed while sitting in a window of the newspaper building, reviewing notes about the disaster and making phone calls.
“Charlie was kind of a serious type,” Catherman said. “It surprised me he would sit on the window and have his picture taken... (The photo) is a treasure. It shows him in a lighter type of mind.
“He was a serious type person, a good person.”
She noted that Johnson was involved in both reporting on the flooding, and helping to clean up the newspaper’s headquarters.
“He’d go out for a while and take pictures, but he’d come back here and help,” Catherman said.
