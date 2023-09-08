Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 83. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 82. Actor Alan Feinstein is 82. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 81. Author Ann Beattie is 76. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 73. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 73. Musician Will Lee is 71. Actor Heather Thomas is 66. Singer Aimee Mann is 63. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 63. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 61. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (chehk) is 58. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 53. TV personality Brooke Burke is 52. Actor Martin Freeman is 52. Actor David Arquette is 52. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 51. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 48. Actor Larenz Tate is 48. Actor Nathan Corddry is 46. R&B singer Pink is 44. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 43. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 42. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 36. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 21.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: September 8, President Gerald Ford pardons ex-President Richard Nixon
- Racing on TV
- Law and order
- Hendrick, Larson shows strength at Darlington to start the NASCAR playoffs
- Celebrity birthdays
- NASCAR point standings
- Today in history
- HS Field Hockey: Milton rolls to league win over Danville
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old girl charged with attempted homicide
- Girl, 9, dies following weekend injury
- Community steps up to help local nonprofit
- Milton limits Vanderpool in shutout win
- Strength in numbers: How the Warrior Run Area Fire Department was born
- Mifflinburg's Martin throws for 406 yards in win against Central Columbia
- Milton man charged in assault of teen
- Havoc on the highways
- PETA calling for investigation of Watsontown facility
- A six-legged security team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.