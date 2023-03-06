Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 92. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 83. Actor Ben Murphy is 81. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 78. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 77. Singer Kiki Dee is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 76. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 76. TV personality John Stossel is 76. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 70. Actor Tom Arnold is 64. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 60. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 59. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 56. Actor Shuler Hensley is 56. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 55. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 54. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 53. Country singer Trent Willmon is 50. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 49. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 49. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 46. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 43. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 39. Actor Eli Marienthal is 37. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 32. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 20.
