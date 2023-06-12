Murray named to dean’s list
STATESBORO, Ga. — Morgan Murray, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the list for excellence in academics at Georgia Southern University.
To be eligible for the list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Kelly named to dean’s list
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Sean Kelly, of Lewisburg, has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College spring dean’s list with high honors.
High honors list students earn a grade point average of 3.70-3.89.
Callison named to dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Winfield resident Janelle Callison has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring semester.
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Callison is majoring in general psychology.
Susquehanna University announces dean’s list
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its spring dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the list include:
From Lewisburg:
• Stephen Aguirre
• Mario Colon
• Grace Evans
• Katherine Gruver
• Kay Levriero
• Porter Malloy
• Chloe Michaels
• Molly Stahl
From Mifflinburg:
• Caleb Coker
• Kyley Hoffmaster
• Benjamin Hornig
• Brandon Linn
• Eleazar Mironenko
• Matthew Reber
• Megan Reid
• Erin Rute
• Rebekah Wiand
From Milton:
• Jacob Craig
• Cole Goodwin
• Kyle Wagner
From New Berlin:
• Jessica Beachy
• Jamison Greiner
• Jayme Underhill
From Turbotville:
• Shelby Hartman
• Gavin Perrin
FromWatsontown:
• Maggie Gelnett
• Maris Kilgus
• Delaynee McLeod
From Winfield:
• McKenna Mowry
Susquehanna announces graduates
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its Class of 2023 graduates.
The following local students earned degrees at the close of Susquehanna’s 165th academic year.
• Caleb Coker, Mifflinburg, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
• Matthew Reber, Mifflinburg, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in finance.
• Megan Reid, Mifflinburg, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and religious studies.
• Erin Rute, Mifflinburg, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in French studies and Bachelor of Music in music education.
• Cecilia Kemether, Milton, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences.
• Kyle Wagner, Mifflinburg, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management.
• Gavin Perrin, Turbotville, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
• Maris Kilgus, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in ecology.
Westminster College announces dean’s list
NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College, of New Wilmington, has announced its spring dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Luke Mattox, of Watsontown, majoring in pre-nursing. Mattox is a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Lauren Gross, of Lewisburg, majoring in biology. Gross is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
PennWest announces deans list
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Pennsylvania Western University has announced its spring semester dean’s list.
To be named, a student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
Local students include:
• Bailee Lauver of New Berlin
• Jenna Hare of Lewisburg
• Kirsten Hare of Lewisburg
• Grace Walsh of Lewisburg
Buah named to dean’s list
EAST STROUDSBURG — Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full time.
