Friday, Sept. 23
High school football
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
High school football
Milton vs. Holy Redeemer (at Kings College), 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg at Carlisle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Milton at PIAA Foundation Invite, 9:45 a.m.
Girls tennis
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
College football
Central Michigan at Penn State, TBA
Monday, Sept. 26
Boys soccer
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg (DH), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Girls soccer
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Lewisburg, Hughesville, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
