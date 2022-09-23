Friday, Sept. 23

High school football

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

High school football

Milton vs. Holy Redeemer (at Kings College), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Carlisle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Milton at PIAA Foundation Invite, 9:45 a.m.

Girls tennis

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

College football

Central Michigan at Penn State, TBA

Monday, Sept. 26

Boys soccer

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Girls soccer

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Lewisburg, Hughesville, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.