Wednesday, June 29
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Elimination bracket game
Lewisburg vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
9-11 Division
at Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Elimination bracket game
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Warrior Run vs. Selinsgrove-Snyder Co. winner, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Jersey Shore at Montandon (Milton), 5:45 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
West Virginia at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Danville vs. Mifflinburg-Central winner, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
West Virginia at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Danville, 4 p.m.
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Elimination bracket games, 1/3:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 10:30 a.m.
