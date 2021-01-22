Speedweeks 2021 officially get underway this weekend as IMSA sports car teams converge on Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the 24, a test session for next weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona endurance racing classic.
New this year, “The Roar” will include a Sunday qualifying race to set the grid for the 24-hour race.
Over the years, the 24 Hours of Daytona has attracted drivers from a wide variety of motorsports. Over the last several seasons, few NASCAR drivers have competed. However, that will change this year as a contingent of NASCAR regulars will loom large over the field.
Jimmie Johnson will lead an all-star team being fielded by Action Express Racing. He’ll be joined in a Cadillac entry by former race winners Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller, along with 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.
Given the Action Express team’s history of running up front, this could be the team to beat in this year’s 24-hour race.
The second Action Express car will feature series regular drivers Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani, along with 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott and former IndyCar and sports car race winner Mike Conway.
NASCAR regulars Austin Dillon and AJ Allmendinger will also be competing in this year’s 24-hour race.
The field for this year’s endurance classic is filled with many interesting stories as a number of drivers have changed teams.
In 2017, Ricky Taylor bumped Filipe Albuquerque out of the lead late in the race to claim the victory. This year, Taylor and Albuquerque will team together driving for Taylor’s father, Wayne, whose team has switched from Cadillac to Acura power. Taylor and Albuquerque will be joined on the team for the 24-hour race by former Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.
Wayne Taylor Racing has won the 24 Hours of Daytona in three of the last five years. If the team can adapt to the Acura setup, it could give Action Express Racing a tough challenge for the win.
While Taylor’s team has switched to Acura power, Chip Ganassi Racing will return to sports car competition, fielding a Cadillac.
Former Taylor driver Renger van der Zande will lead the Ganassi team, joined by Formula 1 reject Kevin Magnussen and IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.
While the Ganassi team has not competed in sports car competition in several years, it was once the dominating force at Daytona. Between 2006 and 2015, the team logged six wins at Daytona.
An all-star cast of drivers have celebrated in victory lane for Ganassi, including Scott Dixon, Dan Wheldon, Casey Mears, Juan Montoya, Scott Pruett, Dario Franchitti, Graham Rahal, Tony Kanaan, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray.
The Ganassi team’s most awkward win at Daytona came in 2015. At the time, Ganassi’s sports car effort was backed by Ford, while the team’s IndyCar and NASCAR efforts used Chevrolet power.
In the 2015 race, Chevrolet-backed drivers Dixon, Kanaan, Larson and McMurray drove a Ford to victory lane. All four drivers looked very awkward wearing Ford hats when they received substantial backing from Chevrolet in their other motorsports endeavors.
The list of NASCAR regulars to have won the 24 Hours of Daytona includes John Andretti, Mears, Montoya, Allmendinger, Larson, McMurray and Jeff Gordon.
Interestingly enough, Gordon’s win with the Taylor team in 2017 marked his final start driving any type of race car.
