The season
Warrior Run Defenders (0-6, 0-1 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at C. Columbia L 27-26
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) l 64-6
Oct. 8 at Northwest L 42-7
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 99 77 78 20 — 274
Warrior Run 13 26 15 19 — 73
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 111 49
Rushes-yds 204-1,573 146-282
Passing yards 631 858
Passing 49-68-2 63-125-19
Fumbles-lost 18-9 12-6
Penalties-yds 39-293 39-334
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 29-50; Sam Hall 38-89, 2TD; Logan Smedley 21-26; Team 8(-102), Newton 11-24; Roman Pierce, 21-48; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royles 16-81 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 2-3; Trey Nicholas 1(-1)
Passing: Newton 62-130-18, 742 yards, 7TDs; Hall 0-1-1; Getz 1-2-0, -2 yards
Receiving: Thomas 27-400 6TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 5-29; Smedley 7-45, TD; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 4-56; Blair 1-2; Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1(-2)
INTs: Butler, Austin Confer
Bloomsburg Panthers (2-5, 1-3 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 at Loyalsock L 34-14
Sept. 3 S. COLUMBIA L 41-0
Sept. 10 at C. Mountain L 21-16
Sept. 17 at Midd-West W 40-21
Sept. 24 WILLIAMS VALLEY L 13-6
Oct. 1 at Mount Carmel L 40-12
Oct. 8 HUGHESVILLE W 20-5
Oct. 15 at Warrior Run
Oct. 22 NORTHWEST
Oct. 29 C. COLUMBIA
