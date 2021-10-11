The season

Warrior Run Defenders (0-6, 0-1 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13

Sept. 17 at C. Columbia L 27-26

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) l 64-6

Oct. 8 at Northwest L 42-7

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent 99 77 78 20 — 274

Warrior Run 13 26 15 19 — 73

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs 111 49

Rushes-yds 204-1,573 146-282

Passing yards 631 858

Passing 49-68-2 63-125-19

Fumbles-lost 18-9 12-6

Penalties-yds 39-293 39-334

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 29-50; Sam Hall 38-89, 2TD; Logan Smedley 21-26; Team 8(-102), Newton 11-24; Roman Pierce, 21-48; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royles 16-81 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 2-3; Trey Nicholas 1(-1)

Passing: Newton 62-130-18, 742 yards, 7TDs; Hall 0-1-1; Getz 1-2-0, -2 yards

Receiving: Thomas 27-400 6TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 5-29; Smedley 7-45, TD; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 4-56; Blair 1-2; Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1(-2)

INTs: Butler, Austin Confer

Bloomsburg Panthers (2-5, 1-3 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 at Loyalsock L 34-14

Sept. 3 S. COLUMBIA L 41-0

Sept. 10 at C. Mountain L 21-16

Sept. 17 at Midd-West W 40-21

Sept. 24 WILLIAMS VALLEY L 13-6

Oct. 1 at Mount Carmel L 40-12

Oct. 8 HUGHESVILLE W 20-5

Oct. 15 at Warrior Run

Oct. 22 NORTHWEST

Oct. 29 C. COLUMBIA

