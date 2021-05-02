Men’s track and field
Lock Haven’s Hunter Confair, a Warrior Run graduate, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:25.30) in personal-best fashion Saturday at Lock Haven.
Susquehanna took second at the Blue Jay Tune-Up Saturday at Elizabethtown.
Junior Keefer Goodspeed, a Warrior Run graduate, qualified for the All-Atlantic Regional Track and Field Conference Championships with a second-place pole vault (4.4 meters).
Bloomsburg junior Tyler Bailey won the 800 with a personal-best 1:53 then ran a leg of the winning 4x400 relay (3:27.96). Senior Matt Loeh (Loyalsock) won the hammer throw with a personal best of 51.21 meters. He took second in the discus (43.37 meters).
Women’s track and field
Susquehanna took third in the Blue Jay Tune-Up Saturday at Elizabethtown.
Senior Kristen Blair, a Selinsgrove grad, took first in the hammer throw (40.5 meters) and seven in the javelin. Mount Carmel grad Marissa Kleman was second in the 1,500 (5:02.36) while Millville grad Alexa Rine was second in the 100 (13.04).
Softball
Lock Haven and Bloomsburg split a doubleheader Saturday at Bloomsburg. The Huskies took game one, 5-2, and the Eagles captured the second game, 4-3, in eight innings.
Warrior Run grad Madison Waltman tossed eight strong, scattering seven hits and fanning three to pick up the game-two win for the Eagles.
Bloom is 15-17, 13-17 PSAC East while LHU is 10-20, 10-20.
King’s swept Lycoming Saturday in MAC Freedom quarterfinal action at King’s Lycoming saw its season end at 10-16 while King’s improved to 20-10.
Baseball
Bloomsburg swept Lock Haven Saturday, 10-6 and 10-5. Bloom is 15-11, 15-11 PSAC East while LHU is 5-17, 5-17.
Men’s lacrosse
No. 4 Susquehanna fell to No. 5 Moravian in the Landmark quarterfinals, 18-12. SU saw its season end at 3-8.
No.9 East Stroudsburg topped Bloomsburg, 18-9, as the Huskies saw their season end at 8-6. ESU is 10-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.