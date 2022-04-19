Edward Cyril Cromley
MILTON — A son, Edward Cyril Cromley, was born at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, to Wesley and Sophie Cromley, of Milton.
Edward was born at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. His grandparents are Denise and Kevin Cromley of Milton and Therese Leszczenko of Belgium.
Bryar Billman
TURBOTVILLE — A son, Bryar Billman, was born at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, to Bethany Kohl and Kole Billman, of Turbotville.
Bryar was born at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
His grandparents are Nancy Kohl of Muncy, Stan Kohl of Milton, David Billman of Watsontown and Teressa Billman of Mifflinburg.
