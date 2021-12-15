BTE to present ‘A Christmas Carol’
BLOOMSBURG — WVIA Radio will present Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s production of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The adaptation was created by long-time BTE member James Goode, who also directed the performance.
Grace Kenny, violinist, accompanies the performance. The show was engineered and recorded by Nick McGaw, proprietor of Endless Records in Bloomsburg. BTE member Andrew Hubatsek plays Scrooge and Elizabeth Dowd voices the Narrator.
The cast also includes: Willow, Maya and Thomas Bishop as the Cratchit and other children; Amy Rene Byrne as a Charitable Person, Belle, a Female Guest, and Charwoman; James Goode as Bob Cratchit, Dick Williams and a Businessman; A’nie Kirchner as Mrs. Cratchit; Abigail Leffler as a Caroler, Fan, Mary and Mrs. Diller; Danny Roth as a Charitable Person, Fezziwig, The Ghost of Christmas Present, a Businessman, and the Undertaker’s Man; Thom Sirkot as Topper, and a Businessman; Henry Turnbough as Boy Scrooge and Peter; Lily Wirth as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha and Turkey Boy; Zach Shultz as Peter Crachit; Eric Wunsch as Fred, Marley, Young Scrooge, and a Businessman, Michael Yerges as Mr. Belle, A Businessman, and Old Joe.
Singers to present concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) annual concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Last year’s concert was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. BVS’ spring concerts in 2020 and 2021 were also canceled.
Connie Pawling-Young, BVS director, has chosen a wide-ranging variety of songs which the group will perform. There are spiritual pieces that tell the story of Christmas, such as “Carol of the Magi,” “Glory to God in the Highest” and “March of the Kings,” which originated in France over 700 years ago. Lighter songs are also included, like “Santa’s Night Before Christmas,” a variation on “Jingle Bells.” A young guest will be singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
Familiar traditional holiday carols will be performed, and several members of BVS have prepared pieces which they will perform as soloists or in small groups. The concert will conclude with the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
BVS will be accompanied by pianist Brett Hosterman and percussionist Fred Lawrence. Bells and cello will also be featured.
In addition to the holiday concert, BVS performs two pops concerts in May and special benefit concerts. The choral group originated in Mifflinburg, and now draws members from five counties. No audition is required. Members range in age from high school students to those in their 80s.
Christmas show open
BLOOMSBURG — The annual Artspace Christmas Show runs through Friday, Dec. 31, at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show features new works by artist members in painting, fiber art, pottery, drawing, photography, jewelry and glass.
The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Milton Art Bank show features art of Japan
MILTON — Six centuries of art from Japan will be represented at the latest Milton Art Bank (MAB) show.
The “Land of the Rising Sun” will be featured during gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Saturday, Jan. 8, at the MAB, 23 S. Front St., Milton. The show is offered at no charge and appointments are available by email at curious@miltonartbank.com (www.miltonartbank.com).
This exhibition brings together fine and decorative artworks and objects on loan from private collections in the Susquehanna Valley. Highlights include rare monumental porcelains, large-scale bronzes from the Tokyo School, ceramic wares, rare Edo period ceramics, paintings and folding screens.
There is a catalog accompanying the exhibition. No opening reception is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.