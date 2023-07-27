Santanen graduates from RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — William Santanen, of Lewisburg, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in computer science.
Bhangdia named to dean’s list
MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University student Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg and a member of the Class of 2025, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the university.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
