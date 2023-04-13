1970: An oxygen tank exploded on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing.
1990: The Soviet Union accepted responsibility for the World War II murders of thousands of imprisoned Polish officers in the Katyn Forest. The Soviets had previously blamed the massacre on the Nazis.
