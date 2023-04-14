Friday, April 14
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Tri-Town Classic, 10 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.
Milton at St. John Neumann, noon
Coed track and field
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Selinsgrove Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 17
Boys baseball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Girls softball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.