TURBOTVILLE — A night filled with candy, costumes and smiles unfolded Tuesday as the Warrior Run High School student council hosted its first trunk or treat.
The event was created and led by junior class vice president and student council treasurer Gabrielle Staman.
“Originally, it started kind of as a service project for my leadership development class and now it’s just kind of grown into a whole community thing,” said Staman. “It’s just really fulfilling to see all of the community come together and support the school.”
Staman got assistance from student council co-advisors Nicole Morgan and Megan Seymore, as well as members of student council.
“(Staman) wanted to work on community outreach and bridging connections between buildings,” said Seymore, who also teaches the leadership development class. “So we have high school and middle school trunks and then we have the elementary population coming to trunk or treat.”
“It connects the school and the community,” said Staman. “It provides a way for everybody to come together and support each other.”
They contacted groups and organizations throughout the community, whether they be school related or local businesses, to see if they were interested in hosting a trunk.
Participating organizations included the Class of 2023, Class of 2024, Class of 2025, Class of 2026, Girl Scouts, Warrior Run administration, Red Rock Job Corps, Good Times Barbershop, Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Defender Cafe, FFA, lunch ladies, Leo Club, field hockey, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), middle school student council, Kurtz Motorsports, the high school golf team, Turbotville Elementary PTA, Milton-Warrior Run Key Club, Gossip Girls, Defenders Trading Post, Warrior Run Football, NAHS/Yearbook, learning support, Designs by Deb, Luzerne County Community College, National Honor Society, Warrior Run girls basketball, Warrior Run band, Soggie Doggie LLC, Spanish Club and Warrior Run Moms.
Each organization picked a creative theme to go along with their trunk.
Contests were held for both best trunk design and best costume. Trunk designs were broken down by most creative, spookiest, funniest, most detailed and best of show.
There was also a costume contest for kids who dressed up, which was broken down by creepiest, most unique, cute and colorful, best look-alike and best family costume of two or more people.
Faculty members went around judging the trunks, while students judged the costumes.
Prizes included T-shirts, gift cards and Defender gear.
