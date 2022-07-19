Paul earns All-Region track accolades
ANNVILLE — Ian Paul, of Coal Township, was one of five Lebanon Valley College track and field athletes named All-Region by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2022 Outdoor Track and Field season.
Paul, a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science at The Valley.
Paul had a season-best toss of 57.44 meters (188’5”) in the javelin at the AARTFC Championships which was fifth in the region to earn All-Region honors. His toss was second at the Championship meet and was 26th in the nation.
The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each member of the region’s top three relay teams.
Dickinson College announces dean’s list
CARLISLE — Dickinson College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Becca Brown, a junior women’s, gender and sexuality studies major. Brown is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and is the daughter of Cliff and Erin Brown of Lewisburg.
• Philip Gajda, a sophomore quantitative economics major. Gajda is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and is the son of Philip and Mary Gajda of Lewisburg.
Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named to MAC academic honor rolls
ANNVILLE — More than 250 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter and Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
The following local students were named to the honor rolls:
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is a member of the baseball team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School, a member of the men’s track and field team, and pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Tyler Pick of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is a member of the men’s swimming team, and pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
• Courtney Betsock of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the women’s swimming team, and pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the women’s swimming team, and is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
• Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the women’s swimming team, and pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
RIT’s announces dean’s list
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester:
• Kelly Showers of Allenwood. Showers is in the computer science program.
• William Santanen of Lewisburg. Santanen is in the computer science program.
• Morgan Solomon of New Columbia. Solomon is in the mechanical engineering program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4, they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Preisch graduates from Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Claire Preisch, of New Columbia, was among the graduates celebrated at the 164th Elmira College Commencement on Sunday, June 5.
