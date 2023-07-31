Actor Don Murray is 94. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 92. Actor France Nuyen is 84. Actor Susan Flannery is 84. Singer Lobo is 79. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 79. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 79. Singer Gary Lewis is 78. Actor Lane Davies is 73. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 73. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 72. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 72. Actor Alan Autry is 71. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 71. Actor James Read is 70. Actor Michael Biehn is 67. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 66. Actor Dirk Blocker is 66. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 65. Rock musician Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 65. Actor Wally Kurth is 65. Actor Wesley Snipes is 61. Country singer Chad Brock is 60. Musician Fatboy Slim is 60. Rock musician Jim Corr is 59. Author J.K. Rowling is 58. Actor Dean Cain is 57. Actor Jim True-Frost is 57. Actor Ben Chaplin is 54. Actor Loren Dean is 54. Actor Eve Best is 52. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 45. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 44. Actor Eric Lively is 42. Singer Shannon Curfman is 38. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 37. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 29. Actor Reese Hartwig is 25. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 25.
