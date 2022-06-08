Actor Millicent Martin is 88. Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Author Sara Paretsky is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker is 72. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 62. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 60. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies is 55. Actor Dan Futterman is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon is 52. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 52. Actor Kelli Williams is 52. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 47. Actor Eion Bailey is 46. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 44. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 44. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 43. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 41. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With Her) is 41. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 39. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 38. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 25. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Wagging Tail to open new location
- Flames rip through Milton home
- Hospital granted right of first refusal for property
- Police: Myrtle Street fire considered suspicious
- Keith E. Herr
- Troopers retract arrest report
- Allen E. Dershem
- Four area players make District 4 Football South roster
- Mifflinburg Legion starts season off with a win over Lewisburg
- A home-grown business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.