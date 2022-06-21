MILTON — For Ray Rugh, a lifelong volunteer with the Milton Fire Department, the 1972 Agnes flood is a story in three parts: Before, during and after.
“Before the flood it was a lot of hearsay as to how high it was going to get. It was more like a carnival atmosphere, so to speak,” Rugh said. To prepare for the unknown water levels, volunteers with the fire department began to move appliances and furniture out of residents’ basements, transferring them to tractor trailers provided by the Red Cross.
“The water just kept coming up, people would say, ‘That’s it, it’s going to crest, it’s going to crest,’ but it didn’t crest, it just kept coming.”
He said he and other volunteers spent nights sleeping on the second floor of the old police station on Front Street before moving to his home on Shakespeare Avenue due to a lack of heat, and eventually ended up at the old high school, now the Rockwell Retirement Center.
“That was headquarters for everything,” Rugh said.”Amateur Radio Club set up there, they had antennas up on the roof.... You relied on the amateur radio club for communications, and they did a good job. They were all over town and they had the first true portable radios.”
Ambulances were parked along Turbot Avenue and a firetruck was stored in Rugh’s garage in an effort to preserve as much emergency equipment as possible. Only one of the borough’s five fire stations, the Independent Fire Company, avoided the flood waters, according to Rugh.
“Realism came in when the water did crest and you started looking at the damage,” Rugh said. “After the flood crested...everybody worked together, and it was unbelievable the pile of junk and garbage.”
Rugh, who was working at the Chef Boyardee factory at the time, said he remembers stacks of cans piled nearly 25 feet high to be discarded. The work to get the factory back and running necessitated salaried and union workers there to put aside their rivalry and work together to restart production.
“When the flood occurred they kind of made a truce and it didn’t matter if you were salary or union, if there was something to be done, whether it would normally be a union man’s job, they didn’t care, they just wanted to get it done.”
The Milton Liquor Store, Rugh recalled, was told all of their products had to be discarded.
“They dug a hole over on the (Milton State Park) island and they buried it. There was armed guards to guard the liquor. They buried it over where the drive-in theater used to be.”
Rugh said he had a safety deposit box at First National Bank, and was assured that the vault was waterproof and the contents of patron’s boxes would be safe.
“Later they contacted us and said they were going to open the vault, and they opened the vault and the water poured out.” Rugh said he had to clean and lay all of his documents out on his new patio and hoped they dried in usable condition.
Once redevelopment began, headed by a retired army officer, funds became available through the Small Business Administration to help rebuild the area.
“They would grant you so much money and they would loan you so much money at a good rate and that’s why, especially, the fire stations took advantage of that to get built up,” said Rugh.
Some of the changes brought about through the rebuilding of the borough proved controversial, he said, recalling when Front Street was a three lane road, with parking along the west side.
“Downtown Milton was a very vibrant area on Friday and Saturday, you would have a hard time walking down the street.”
Rugh said he was able to sell his home to the government as part of the redevelopment, a temporary bright spot for him and many others financially but, he reflected, perhaps harmful to the infrastructure of borough in the long run.
“(The government) bought the properties as is, and a lot of them —the shame— was a lot of them had already got loans, had already got money, had already fixed their house up. Then they turned around, bought them and bulldozed them,” he said. “My house was in pretty good shape and it went, went to the bulldozer.”
