NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 4181; 2. Chase Elliott, 4107; 3. Denny Hamlin, 4105; 4. Kyle Busch, 4074; 5. Ryan Blaney, 4073; 6. Martin Truex, 4071; 7. Brad Keselowski, 4068; 8. Joey Logano, 4048; 9. Kevin Harvick, 2293; 10. Kurt Busch, 2243.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 3139; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 3139; 3. Justin Allgaier, 3101; 4. Daniel Hemric, 3099; 5. Justin Haley, 3092; 6. Noah Gragson, 3027; 7. Brandon Jones, 3059; 8. Harrison Burton, 3048; 9. Jeb Burton, 2140; 10. Myatt Snider, 2129.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3105; 2. Ben Rhodes, 3104; 3. Matt Crafton, 3079; 4. Sheldon Creed, 3074; 5. Stewart Friesen, 3069; 6. Chandler Smith, 3040; 7. Carson Hocevar, 3037; 8. Zane Smith, 3034; 9. Todd Gilliland, 2187; 10. Austin Hill, 2147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.